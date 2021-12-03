Cameroon: North West - Heritage Festival Revives Cultural Values

Bamenda III Festival of Heritage, Arts and Culture reconnects roots, revive cultural values and enhances living together.

Bamenda III Council from November 26-28, 2021 was on virtually every lip in the North West for the platform which helped matters to celebrate the unique identity and culture of the North West region. The event was the maiden edition of the Festival of Heritage, Arts and Culture (FEHACU). It was a rare moment with some 100 Exhibitors showcasing the rich cultural heritage, Arts and culture of the people. On display were Masquerades, traditional dances, tales, traditional dishes, bamboo work and the Miss FEHACU contest. A traditional carnival set the tone with His Majesty, the Fon of Nkwen, Azehfor III notables and the Mayor of Bamenda III Municipality, Fongu Cletus Tanwie on the streets with traditional rites at major junctions in a move that appeased the ancestors to continue offering blessings of peace, fertility and prosperity to the land.

It was against this backdrop that North West governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique hailed the Mayor of Bamenda III and the Fon of Nkwen for the inspiration that offered the opportunity to celebrate the uniqueness and foster the creativity and beauty of the North West culture.

It was indeed, the celebration of a culture that creates wealth and preserves the identity of a people. The governor used the issue to sound off with the choice of their traditional "Togho" to honour the youth of Africa during CAF Africa Nations cup competition in Cameroon in January and February 2022.

The crowd puller festival was inclusive with opportunities for IDPs and participants with physical disabilities. In a move to promote language as a people's first identity, Mayor Fongu Cletus Tanwie announced the imminent recruitment of teachers of Nkwen language to serve public and mission schools in the municipality. The festival was celebrated under the theme "Our culture bond, of togetherness reconnecting to our roots, reviving cultural values and enhancing peaceful co-existence for the socio-economic empowerment of Bamenda III". Curtains dropped with His majesty Azehfor appealing for togetherness in building the community on the pillars of love, peace, unity and make 2022 a year of blessed opportunities in the conflict-ridden North West region.