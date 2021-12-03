Ghana: U.S. Ambassador Launches U.S.$45.5 Million WASH Project for Northern Regions

Tamale — The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Stephanie S Sullivan, on Tuesday launched a $45.5 million five-year project to improve Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in Northern Ghana.

The WASH project would be operated in the Upper East, Upper West, North-East, Northern, Savannah and Oti regions.

Launching the project, Mrs Sullivan said the U.S. Government, through United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will work in collaboration with the government to enhance governance and planning for WASH projects.

She indicated that the project would strengthen, sustainable financing, improve private sector engagement, and accelerate the adoption of healthy hygiene practices.

Mrs Sullivan reiterated the US government's commitment to supporting Ghana to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal Six which is to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030..

"Together we will continue to support individuals, communities, districts, and regions to achieve universal access to clean water and basic sanitation and hygiene services," Mrs Sullivan stated.

She explained that this is an essential action during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond, to improve the health of Ghanaians and their economy

She mentioned that this new initiative which main aims is to provide 300,000 people with access to basic sanitation services and provide 250,000 people with access to basic drinking water services over the next five years.

The Ambassador said the USAID and partners would continue work with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, District Assemblies, environmental health officers, community leaders, and the private sector to strengthen the governance financing of WASH services.

This new effort, she emphasised would ultimately empower citizens to adopt sustainable, long-term WASH behavior change to improve their health and economic opportunities.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecelia Dapaah in a speech read on her behalf, commended the US government and its partners for their support.

She indicated that the continuous support from the US government and its partners had helped improve the living condition of the people of the country especially those in the rural areas.