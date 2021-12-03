Tunisia-Bahrain-Mega-Project - PM Stresses Need to Speed Up Work On "Tunis Financial Port" Project

Tunis/Tunisia — The completion of the "Tunis Financial Port" mega-project was at the heart of a meeting, on Wednesday, between Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Bahrain's Ambassador in Tunis, Ibrahim Mahmoud Ahmed Abdallah.

Bouden stressed, during this meeting, the need to accelerate the completion of the rest of the works of the "Financial Port of Tunis", located halfway between Raoued and Kalaât El-Andalous (governorate of Ariana-Grand Tunis), a statement of the Prime Ministry said.

Bouden stressed the solidity of the fraternal ties between the two countries, reiterating Tunisia's willingness to consolidate its relations with Bahrain in the common interest of the two peoples.

On this occasion, Bahrain's ambassador in Tunis, Ibrahim Mahmoud Ahmed Abdallah said that his country hopes to hold the Tunisian-Bahraini High Joint Committee in Manama, as soon as possible, "so that it will be an opportunity to expand the areas of bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities for partnership.

Indeed, the mega-project of the "Financial Port of Tunis", which will cover an area of 523 hectares in the locality of El Hsayene in the governorate of Ariana, has been delayed due to the difficult and delicate situation through which the country has passed.

In 2016, the general manager of the project, Hichem Errayes, said that this mega-project, whose first and second phases have been completed, is one of the largest investments in Tunisia and the Arab region, given the volume of funds mobilised for its implementation.

The first two stages of the project were completed with an initial budget of 350 million dinars", while the overall cost of the project amounts to 6.5 billion dinars (3 billion dollars).

The Financial Port of Tunis is in short an integrated city housing, notably, a university of finance, a mega-commercial complex, five-star hotels, a 30-hectare marina that can accommodate more than 850 yachts and an 82-hectare golf course (with 18 holes) that allows for international competitions.

In addition to finance and commerce, the Tunis Financial Port will include a private university, a private clinic, various spaces, individual and grouped housing and a 35-storey multi-purpose tower.