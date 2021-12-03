Tunisia: Women Leaders Value Work and Are Attached to Their Roots - Study

Tunis/Tunisia — A recent study by the Centre of Arab Women for Training and Research (CAWTAR) revealed that women who are recognised by their environment as influential and leaders have a number of common characteristics, mainly their attachment to their roots and their geographical environment.

They are also distinguished by their attachment to work and their sense of responsibility, in addition to carrying out many different activities in different spaces where they usually have influence, which makes their presence an influential factor.

The results of this regional study, which was conducted in Tunisia, Morocco and Jordan, was presented at a conference in Tunis on Thursday.

The study's scientific coordinator Sihem Najjar said most of the women polled were victims of violence in one way or another, regardless of their social and financial status. This violence can be paternal, marital or political.

For his part, sociology researcher and member of the Tunisia and Maghreb study team Larbi Dridi stressed that women who have an innate talent for leadership need support and assistance from the authorities, information, training and space for work and activity so that they do not remain in a fragile and sensitive situation.

Many of the women polled are unknown role models who do not necessarily have the human and material capital to be influential in their environment, he noted, citing kinship and links with influential people in their environment.

A number of these women were born in unsuitable conditions, such as a low level of scientific and social environment that could have hindered them, he added. However, they were able to overcome all the obstacles and succeed in occupying a position of influence at the local level.

The study is part of a regional project in partnership with the Canadian Forum of Federations and with the support of the Canadian government entitled "Empowering Women for Leadership Roles in the Middle East and North Africa Region."