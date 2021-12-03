Tunisia: Japan to Continue Supporting Tunisia - Ambassador

2 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Japan will keep delivering bilateral, regional and international support to Tunisia in all areas, said Japanese Ambassador in Tunis Shinsuke SHIMIZU when meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

The Prime Minister laid emphais on the importance of the support lent by Tokyo over the past few years, whether aid or donations. She notably highlighted medical aid designed to help Tunisia contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PM also outlined the economic reform programme and spoke about the launch of preparatory meetings for the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development. (TICAD) to be held in Tunisia in 2022.

The organisation of TICAD in Tunisia was officially announced by the Japanese embassy on July 16, 2020. Tunisia is the second African country (after Kenya in 2016) to host this event dedicated to cooperation between Japan and the African continent.

