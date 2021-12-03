Zimbabwe: Billiat's Chiefs Hit By Covid-19 Outbreak

ZIMBABWE international Khama Billiat could have been caught up in the Covid-19 outbreak at Kaizer Chiefs which has seen over 31 people test positive ahead of the weekend's South African Premiership football game against Cape Town City.

Chiefs said in a statement today that they are appealing to the South African Premier Soccer League to postpone five upcoming league games this month. The club claimed they do not have sufficient players nor a technical team to constitute a team.

"More personnel tested positive this week as we were preparing for Saturday's game. As a result of this outbreak that has seen no less 31 people test positive for COVID-19, the Kaizer Chiefs Village is temporarily closed until next week.

"Given the situation, the medical team has conducted contact tracing of primary contacts of those who tested positive and have instructed all players, members of the technical team and staff, including those who tested negative, who are primary contacts to quarantine as per COVID protocols," said a statement from the Chiefs media department.

Chiefs are currently second in the championship race following last weekend's 3-1 win over Swallows. Billiat produced a man-of-the-match performance and scored a brace. Covid-19 has been a concern at Chiefs in the last few weeks and the club is now wary of further infections.

"The Club has written to the Premier Soccer League to request for a postponement of the five upcoming games in December against Cape Town City (4 December), Golden Arrows (8 December), Sekhukhune FC (12 December), Royal AM (19 December) and Maritzburg United (22 December) to avoid risk of infection and further spread of the virus and allow those affected to recover and complete their quarantine period before they can play against other teams.

"We view this as a case of force majeure as what the Club is experiencing as a consequence of COVID and the protocols it is obliged to implement, is totally beyond the control of the Club.

"The Club does not at the moment have sufficient players nor technical team to constitute a team. We have appealed to the League to seriously consider the matter for the sake of everyone's health and safety because there are many other people involved in organising a game.

"The team will be closely monitored by our medical team, while we continue to maintain COVID risk mitigation protocols. We urge supporters to take care of themselves and follow all the COVID protocols. Well wishes and speedy recovery to all those affected," said the Chiefs' statement.