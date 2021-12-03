Zimbabwe: New Cases Surpass 1 000 Mark

3 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe recorded 1 042 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, up from 712 on Wednesday.

This comes after confirmation that the new variant, named Omicron, was now in Zimbabwe although the number of such cases is not yet public.

Of the new cases recorded yesterday, 80 were detected from learning institutions across the country. Yesterday, 6 160 antigen and 2 132 PCR tests were done.

The cumulative number of tests done to date is 1 607 765.

In terms of vaccination, 20 588 got their first dose bringing cumulative for first dose to 3 829 636 while 21 083 got their were second dose.

This brought the cumulative for second dose to 2 851 625.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak on March 20 last year, the total number of confirmed cases is now 136 379, recovered 128 829, active cases 2 843 and 4 707 deaths.

As of December 1, hospitalised cases were 80 and of these admissions, five were asymptomatic, mild to moderate were 54, severe were 18 and three were in intensive care units. New admissions were 26.

