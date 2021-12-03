Zimbabwe: Bogus CIO Agents in Court for Kidnapping

3 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

THREE men masquerading as members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) appeared in court today facing allegations of kidnapping a woman from her home demanding to know her boyfriend's whereabouts for them recover an outstanding debt from him.

Decided Zaranyika, Mula Timothy and Courage Muguta appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with kidnapping.

They were not asked to plead to the charges and are expected to apply for bail.

Allegations against the trio are that on November 28 at around 7:30 pm, they went to Barbra Pilime's house in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare looking for her boyfriend only identified as Machionesa.

On arrival, the trio allegedly introduced themselves as members of the CIO and asked Barbra Pilime the whereabouts of her boyfriend. It is alleged that the three searched for Machionesa in the house and failed to locate him.

Zaranyika, Mula and Muguta allegedly threatened Pilime with "dire consequences" if she refused to comply with their orders.

Mr Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X