Zimbabwe: Barbra Rwodzi Appointed Deputy Minister

President Mnangagwa has appointed Chirumanzu legislator Barbra Rwodzi as the deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the appointment which is with immediate effect.

"In terms of section 104 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment No. 20) of 2013, His excellency the President, Cde E. D Mnangagwa has made the following appointment:

"Honourable Barbra Rwodzi, Member of Parliament for Chirumanzu, Midlands Province, as Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry," he said.

Dr Sibanda said honourable Rwodzi is a holder of a Masters of Business Administration Degree and a Bachelor of Honours Degree in Business Studies.

He also said she is a successful businesswoman who owns a number of companies with interests in energy solutions, financial services, clothing and community development projects.