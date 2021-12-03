Zimbabwe: Mobile Civil Registration to Start Next Year

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

GOVERNMENT will roll out a national mobile civil registration programme early next year, issuing national identity documents to youths and the general populace ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said.

Minister Kazembe called on youths, despite political affiliations, to take advantage of the mobile exercise and also register to vote so that they can exercise their right to vote.

Speaking in Mazowe recently, Minister Kazembe said the programme is in line with the devolution agenda of bringing services closer to the people.

He said preparations for the exercise are already done.

"This was a directive from President Mnangagwa. The exercise is also in line with the new dispensation's devolution policy which brings services closer to people and facilitates ease of doing business," he said.

"The ministry is prepared to address all issues to deal with the accessibility of national documents and plans are afoot to introduce offices in all districts to reduce distances travelled in seeking services."