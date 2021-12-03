Egypt: 42nd Session of ISESCO Executive Council and 14th Session of General Conference

Under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Arab Republic of Egypt will host the 14th General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), on December 8 and 9, 2021, with the participation of the delegations of 49 of the 51 member states. On 6 of the same month, Egypt will host the 42nd session of the organization's executive council meeting.

Within the framework of ISESCO new vision, in its 14th session, the organization seeks to be completely different from the previous sessions.

The agenda of the 14th session of ISESCO General Conference in Cairo includes an opening ceremony, coinciding with the convening of the Global Forum on Higher Education and Scientific Research, organized by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Arab Republic of Egypt, under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, followed by an opening session of the General Conference of ISESCO, then a procedural session.

The first session revolves around ISESCO's achievements, the organization's activities report for the years 2019-2021, and the organization's revised vision. This session, included speeches by a number of delegation heads, to review what Member States are doing in the fields of education, science and culture, while the second session deals with Educational challenges, with a lecture by Mr. Kailash Satyrthi, founder of Kailash Children's Foundation, 2014 Peace Prize Laureate.

The third session, which will be held on the second day of the conference, will focus on the horizons of space science and its role in sustainable development, in which Ms. Catherine Toronto, President of the American Space Foundation, will lecture, a plenary session, followed by a closing working session, during which the members of the ISESCO Executive Council will be approved announcing the venue and time of the 15th session of the ISESCO General Conference, and adopting the decisions of the conference.

In conjunction with the sessions of the General Conference of ISESCO, a number of qualitative committees will be held, including the Committee on Strategies and Action Plans, and the Committee on Administrative, Financial and Legal Affairs, to present the organization's reports and plans and discuss them with members of the delegations participating in the conference.

On the other hand, the work of the 42nd session of the Executive Council of ISESCO will start on December 6, 2021, during which reports of ISESCO activities for the year 2021, the organization's financial reports for the year 2020, and the draft strategic directions for ISESCO in 2025, and the draft work plan and budget for the years 2022-2023 will be presented, and a number of legal documents and proposals.

ISESCO's General Conference is the organization's highest legislative authority. It is formed of ministers, heads of national committees for education, science and culture, who are appointed by member states. Its mission is to set ISESCO's general policies and supervise its work. During its annual meetings, it studies and approves reports and draft work plans of the organization, and its budgets, and submits them to the General Conference for approval.