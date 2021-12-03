Egypt, Hungary Discuss Boosting Agriculture Ties

Agriculture and Land Reclamation Minister El Sayyed el Qusair discussed on Thursday 2/12/2021 with Hungary's minister of agriculture István Nagy means of fostering bilateral relations in the fields of livestock, poultry and fish production as well as veterinary vaccines and vegetable seeds.

In a press release, the ministry said that Qusair reviewed the achievements that occurred in the field of agriculture in the past seven years to reach food security.

He noted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi had directed to increase the volume of cooperation between Egypt and Hungary in all fields.

The Egyptian ministry can adopt an Egyptian-Hungarian initiative that aims at adapting to the climate changes in which the initiative can be raised to the COP27 summit to be held in Egypt in 2022, the minister noted.