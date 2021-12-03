Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, twelve patients are from Quarantine Centers (7) and Testing Stations in Godaif (2), Maekel-Ketema (2), and Mai-Nefhi (1); Central Region. Five patients are from Testing Station in Mai-Dima, Southern Region. Two patients are from Testing Station in Barentu, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,143 while the number of deaths stands at 60.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,412.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

02 December 2021