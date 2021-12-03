Tunisia: Aswat Nissa Regrets Absence of Specific Budget for Implementation of Law 58 On Combating Violence Against Women

Tunis/Tunisia — The organisation Aswat Nissa said Thursday the absence of a specific budget hinders the implementation of the Organic Law No. 58 on combating violence against women.

This is a fact that reflects the lack of real political will to implement this law and end this phenomenon of violence against women in Tunisia.

In a statement, the organisation said hte absence of an official source that effectively oversees the new developments after the entry into force of the law represents a difficulty for civil society wishing to play its role in monitoring the proper implementation of the law.

Aswat Nissa considered that the implementation of the law requires a budget in addition to a work programme, launched by the ministries involved including the Ministry of Women, Family and Seniors.