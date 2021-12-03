Tunisia: Attayar, Al-Joumhouri and Ettakatol Denounce Saied's Divisive Discourse

Tunis/Tunisia — The Democratic Current (Attayar), the Republican Party (Al-joumhouri) and the Democratic Forum for Labour and Freedoms (Ettakatol) have strongly denounced President Kais Saied's remarks at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces held last Tuesday at the Palace of Carthage.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the three parties said they reject the involvement of the military institution in political conflicts.

They also denounced a divisive discourse and the frequent accusations levelled against his political opponents.

In addition, the three political parties have criticised the "blatant" interference in judicial affairs, stressing that "the reform of the judiciary is a national issue that should be addressed in the context of a dialogue between all parties concerned rather than in the context of exceptional measures.

In the same context, the signatory parties have expressed their refusal of the restrictions imposed on public and individual freedoms, including the appearance of civilians before the military justice and the "undue ban on travel."

These parties said they are determined to step up pressure to end the state of emergency and resume the constitutional and democratic process, reads the statement.

Presiding over the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces last Tuesday, Kaïs Saïed said state institutions are still in place, warning against "any attempt to implode the state from within.

Tunisia is a "strong state, it is not for sale, he pointed out.

Addressing his political opponents, Said indicated, "It is time they understand that the Tunisian state is not an easy prey, and we will continue to work with the same commitment to preserve it."

The Head of State criticised those who speak of "restrictions" related to freedoms, saying these individuals express themselves freely and sometimes violating the law. "Some of them call for disobedience while they are at liberty," he noted.