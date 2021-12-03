Rwanda: Ferwafa Suspends Seven Match Officials Over Poor Refereeing

Local football governing body (Ferwafa) has suspended seven match officials over poor refereeing decisions they made in recent fixtures of the men's topflight league and women's second division league.

The punished referees include Yussuf Sebahutu, Jean Paul Munyaneza, Céléstin Nsabimana, Vagne Muneza, Justin Ruhumuriza, Claude Nsabimana and Moïse Mulindangabo.

Sebahutu and Munyaneza were handed a six-month suspension following mistakes committed during women's second division league matches between IPM WFC vs Gatsibo WFC and Kayonza WFC vs Nasho WFC, respectively, which both took place on November 27.

Meanwhile, Céléstin Nsabimana and Vagne Muneza will be off-duty for two and three weeks, respectively, as a result of their poor judgment during Rayon Sports' 1-0 victory over Etoile de l'Est on November 22.

Manasse Mutatu's lone goal, a powerful long distance strike, was controversially approved by the referees while Etoile de l'Est appealed that the ball had not crossed the goal line.

Justin Ruhumuriza, who was the linesman during Police FC's goalless draw against Gorilla FC on November 22, faces a four-week suspension alongside Claude Nsabimana who was the centre referee of the game.

The duo alleged made a series of poor decisions during the game.

Moïse Mulindangabo's refereeing mistakes that he made during Rayon Sports' 2-0 away win over Bugesera were also questioned by Ferwafa and, as a result, handed him a three-week suspension.

Issues associated with refereeing in the topflight league have for years been at the centre of criticism as teams continue to accuse match officials of being corrupt.

Local government minister, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi, earlier this week also called out poor refereeing decisions during SC Kiyovu's 1-0 win over Musanze on November 27, at Amahoro National Stadium.

The appeal, via his official Twitter page, in particular criticized centre referee Abdul Twagirumukiza for approving Abeddy Bigirimana's second half goal for Kiyovu that seemed offside, something that upset many Musanze fans.

The scenario came about ten minutes after Musanze protested against a decision by a linesman who denied them a goal, ruling off-side the visiting team's two players who combined for the goal.