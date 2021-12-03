Ghana: Kudah Group Pledges Support for Ashaiman Inter-Zones Soccer Tourney

Kudah Group, a multi-national company based in Accra has pledged support to organisers of the third edition of the Inter-zones Soccer tournament.

Put together by 7INT Seven Events with the theme 'Lifting the image of football in Ashaiman while creating opportunities for young football talents,' the week-long event is slated for December 18-25, 2021 at the Ecuador Park at Ashaiman Lebanon Zone Two.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kudah Group, Mr. Adam Gaddafi Kudah commended organisers for the tremendous work and assured them of his continuous support for the event.

According to him, the idea to use football as a tool for development in Ashaiman was laudable and that Kudah Group which has been a key sponsor of the last two editions will continue to support.

Mr Kudah advised organisers to ensure fans adhere to Covid-19 protocols and make security a priority.