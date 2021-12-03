Nigerian-Canadian Artiste, Tome Teams Up With Legendary Beatz for New Amapiano Hit Titled 'Wait'

Nigerian Canadian Singer & Songwriter Tomi Akanbi popularly & professionally known as Tome teamed up with hit record producing duo Legendury Beatz for her latest single which is an Amapiano hit titled 'WAIT'. The Single is the first song off her 12-track album: 'No Long Talk', which is set to be released early next year.

It's been just over a year since Tome released her JUNO award-winning Reggae single; "I Pray" which featured Jamaican superstar Sean Kingston, and she looks set to close this year out in style with this new Amapiano hit. The talented songstress crosses over successfully to the Amapiano sound & dominates the beat with her self assuredness, swagger & cheeky bravado on the delivery. Tome declares notably on The second bridge of the song that "even Aliko Dangote does not have my kind of money & even Otedola doesn't have my kind of cash", giving us a glimpse into Tome's extremely lofty aspirations.

The beat is distinguished by its high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, and low tempo South African house rhythms blended with percussions which Tome glides on crisply with her vocals.

With Wait, Tome has delivered a masterpiece that the world can rock to not just during the end of the year festivities, but also into next year.

According to her, "She states that I want to dominate global sounds, Amapiano is a global sound; not just for now, but for the future. So I had to give it my best shot for the culture and to create something timeless with a life of its own that people in Africa and the World could vibe to"

The song is out today, December 3rd.

Wait and listen to your preferred Streaming Platform here.