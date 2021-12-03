Tunisia: Saïed Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed chaired on Thursday, at Carthage Palace, the Cabinet meeting which was devoted to the examination and adoption of a series of draft laws and presidential decrees.

The Head of State indicated, at the beginning of the meeting, the addition to the agenda of an item relating to a draft presidential decree amending the decree fixing the public holidays giving rise to leave.

Under this decree, the celebration of the Revolution Day will be held on 17 December each year instead of 14 January, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

In a speech delivered on this occasion, Said stressed that "there is no question of turning back in this delicate and historic stage that Tunisia is going through.

"The State and the sovereignty of the Tunisian people are not for sale," he said, noting that the deadlines expected by Tunisians will be announced in the coming days.

Moreover, President Saïed called on the magistrates to clean up the justice system. A large part of the magistrates are honest, other judges who are not worthy of this responsibility, he said.

In another context, the head of state stressed the need to allow citizens to control the elected officials in order to fight against corruption.