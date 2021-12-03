Tunisia: Budget Deficit Narrows to Nearly 3.8 Billion Dinars At End September

2 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The budget deficit has narrowed to nearly 3.8 billion dinars, at the end of September 2021, against 4.9 billion dinars, in September 2020, down 23%, according to the document on the "Provisional results of the execution of the state budget", published by the Ministry of Finance Thursday.

The decrease in the budget deficit is due to the increase in budgetary resources by 10.3%, to 23.5 billion dinars, due to the rise in tax revenues by 15% (to 22.2 billion dinars), against a smaller growth in budgetary expenses of 5.9%, to 27.2 billion dinars.

The change in budgetary expenses is explained mainly by the increase in compensation expenditures wage by 6.8%, from 14.1 billion dinars to 15 billion dinars, within one year (September 2020-September 2021).

The Ministry of Finance also reported the increase in cash resources by 18% to 12.8 billion dinars, 86% of which come from borrowing resources (11.1 billion dinars) at a rate of 50% of domestic borrowing and 50% of external borrowing.

These resources have been allocated, primarily, to the repayment of the principal of the debt (7.9 billion dinars) and financing the deficit (3.7 billion dinars).

The document has highlighted, in addition, an increase in public debt service by 32%, during the first nine months of the year 2021, to 10.7 billion dinars.

As for the outstanding public debt, it exceeded 101 billion dinars, at the end of September 2021, against 90.4 billion dinars, in September 2020, which corresponds to a rise of 12.6%.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X