Tunisia: Covid-19 - Epidemiological Situation Reassuring Thanks to National Vaccination Campaign (Ali Mrabet)

Tunis/Tunisia — The epidemic situation in the country is reassuring thanks to the efforts made in the National vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, Health Minister Ali Mrabet said Thursday.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting held at Carthage Palace, he added that close monitoring of the epidemic situation in the world is ensured, especially with an increase in the rate of infections and the emergence of the new Omicron variant in some countries, said a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

Tunisia has taken the necessary measures for a better fight against the coronavirus and its new variants, including preventive measures recently adopted at border crossings and the equipment of hospitals, Mrabet pointed out.

He called to proceed with the coronavirus vaccination and respect the health protocols.