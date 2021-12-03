Tunisia: Covid-19 - Epidemiological Situation Reassuring Thanks to National Vaccination Campaign (Ali Mrabet)

2 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The epidemic situation in the country is reassuring thanks to the efforts made in the National vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, Health Minister Ali Mrabet said Thursday.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting held at Carthage Palace, he added that close monitoring of the epidemic situation in the world is ensured, especially with an increase in the rate of infections and the emergence of the new Omicron variant in some countries, said a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

Tunisia has taken the necessary measures for a better fight against the coronavirus and its new variants, including preventive measures recently adopted at border crossings and the equipment of hospitals, Mrabet pointed out.

He called to proceed with the coronavirus vaccination and respect the health protocols.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X