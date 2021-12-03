Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Looks At Economic Draft Decrees

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed chaired Thursday at the Palace of Carthage a meeting of the Cabinet meeting that reviewed a number of economic draft presidential decrees.

These are:

- Draft decree approving the accession of the Tunisian Republic to the agreement establishing the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (BAII)

- Draft decree on the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their annexes "for the photovoltaic power station of Metbassta

- Draft decree relating to the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their appendices "for the photovoltaic power station of Borj Bourguiba

- Draft decree relating to the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their appendices "for the photovoltaic power station of Tozeur

- Draft the convention on the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their appendices "for the photovoltaic power station of Mazouna

- Draft decree on the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their appendices "for the photovoltaic power station of Sakdoud.

- Draft decree on the approval of the agreement signed on May 31, 2021 between the Government of the Republic of Tunisia and the Government of the Republic of Korea concerning a loan from the Korea Economic Development Co-operation Fund and the loan agreement signed last July 14, between Tunisia and the Korea Eximbank to contribute to financing the digital system of cadastral data

- Draft decree modifying the status of two parcels of public forestry and their incorporation into the private state property.

- Draft decree approving the final report of the commission of investigation and delimitation of land under the private property of the State in the governorate of Kef (delegation of Nebbeur).