Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Looks At Economic Draft Decrees

2 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed chaired Thursday at the Palace of Carthage a meeting of the Cabinet meeting that reviewed a number of economic draft presidential decrees.

These are:

- Draft decree approving the accession of the Tunisian Republic to the agreement establishing the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (BAII)

- Draft decree on the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their annexes "for the photovoltaic power station of Metbassta

- Draft decree relating to the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their appendices "for the photovoltaic power station of Borj Bourguiba

- Draft decree relating to the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their appendices "for the photovoltaic power station of Tozeur

- Draft the convention on the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their appendices "for the photovoltaic power station of Mazouna

- Draft decree on the approval of the convention of concessions for the generation of electric power and the agreement on the works on the site and their appendices "for the photovoltaic power station of Sakdoud.

- Draft decree on the approval of the agreement signed on May 31, 2021 between the Government of the Republic of Tunisia and the Government of the Republic of Korea concerning a loan from the Korea Economic Development Co-operation Fund and the loan agreement signed last July 14, between Tunisia and the Korea Eximbank to contribute to financing the digital system of cadastral data

- Draft decree modifying the status of two parcels of public forestry and their incorporation into the private state property.

- Draft decree approving the final report of the commission of investigation and delimitation of land under the private property of the State in the governorate of Kef (delegation of Nebbeur).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X