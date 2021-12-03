Tunisia to Present Geospatial Platform for Assessment of Food Data

Tunis/Tunisia — A geospatial platform to assess and analyze food data will be presented for the first time, on the occasion of the workshop "AfriCultuReS", held from December 2 to 3, 2021 in Tunis, in hybrid mode.

This platform, set up by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI), in collaboration with the Observatory of the Sahara and Sahel (OSS), under the project "AfriCuluRes", will be operational and accessible to the public from January 2022, said the OSS.

It allows to meet the need for precise and geolocated information, from remote sensing, on the evolution and yields of crops and on drought forecasts.

Similarly, it allows interactive visualization, data query and information generation (statistics and graphics) in relation to the Tunisian agricultural sector and related areas, offering the academic community and civil society the opportunity to enhance public data related to the agricultural sector, said the same source.

The Tunisian agriculture must face a number of risks and challenges related in particular to climate change and variability, although significant efforts are being made to strengthen the potential of grain production, said the OSS.

Grain cultivation contributes to about 10% of the GDP and is the basis for achieving national objectives in terms of food security, job creation, and natural resource management.

The presentation workshop of the AfriCultuReS project is organized by the OSS, for the benefit of actors involved in the agriculture sector in the countries concerned, namely: South Africa, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda and Tunisia.

About 60 participants are taking part in this workshop, funded by the European Union (EU), and essentially aimed at presenting this geospatial platform, and the major role it plays in the integration of data that allow the assessment and analysis of food information.