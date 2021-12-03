Tunisia: Ennahdha Warns Against Kaïs Saïed Speeches

Tunis/Tunisia — The executive bureau of the Ennahdha movement denounced the repeated speeches of "treason" by President Kaïs Saïed, warning against any exploitation of the military institution for political purposes.

The bureau was reacting to the remarks made by President Saïed while presiding over the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces last Monday in Carthage.

"Instead of respecting his mandate as defined by the Constitution, the Head of State is working to involve the military institution in public life," said the bureau of Ennahdha.

In a statement issued after the meeting of its executive bureau, the movement criticised the "pressure" exerted by the President of the Republic on the judiciary and threats to issue presidential decrees to make a "stranglehold on the workings of the state" and accordingly get rid of his opponents."

"This is a blatant violation of the provisions of the Constitution," said the movement, criticising a total silence at "the violations" committed by President Kaïs Saïed and which were noted in the general report of the Court of Auditors.

For Ennahdha, the policies of President Kais Saied have led to the international isolation of Tunisia. "Because of the coup, Tunisia has become isolated on the regional and international scene, regrets the movement in its statement.

On the other hand, Ennahdha criticised the recent mandatory retirements and appointments of officials and governors, saying they are appointments made "on the basis of personal loyalty, and nothing else," according to the statement.

In addition, Ennahdha denounced the threat made against the Secretary General of the Tunisian General Union of Labour, and the recent attempted attack on the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, warning against smear campaigns targeting it.