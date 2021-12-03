Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 6,000 Third Shots Administered On Dec.2

Tunis/Tunisia — 26,326 COVID-19 vaccines (12,897 first doses, 6,987 boosters, 6,261 third doses and 181 travel shots) were administered on December 2, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far has reached 10,623,089, including 6,140,882 first shots, 4,022,471 boosters, 438,337 third doses and 21,399 travel shots.

Figures show that 5,191,973 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,022,471 who got two doses and 1,169,502 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

The number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 7,111,378 on December 2.