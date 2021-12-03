Liberia: Sierra Leone And Guinea Sign the Power Purchase Agreement With Cote d'Ivoire

Abidjan — Following his robust engagement with the Government of Cote d'Ivoire, the Vice President of Sierra Leone who leads a high-powered delegation to Abidjan has affirmed government of Sierra Leone commitment to conclude arrangements for the signatures of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Cote d'Ivoire and Sierra Leone and the Transmission Services Agreements (TSA) between TRANSCO CLSG and Sierra Leone that will enable Cote d'Ivoire to light up the southeastern parts of Sierra Leone.

As a special envoy of President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Julde delivered a personal letter to President Ouattara thanking the government and people of Cote d'Ivoire for playing a critically important role in promoting the regional integration as evident in the transformative CLSG project.

Accompanied by the Sierra Leonean Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay and the delegation comprising other top government officials, the Vice President told President Ouattara that Sierra Leone attaches high importance to improving electricity access to Sierra Leone.

The Vice President said the signing of the PPA and TSA will enable Sierra Leone to benefit from the CLSG project, and spur economic development and attract investments in the country.

Vice President Jalloh informed President Ouattara that President Bio was eager to see the energization of the power line so as to accelerate the delivery of reliable and sustainable electricity to the southeastern cities of Bo and Kenema initially.

He underscored the economic importance of electricity in any given society and that Sierra Leoneans are yearning for stable and affordable electricity. According to him, the people of Sierra Leone cannot wait to see electricity being brought to their country.

While thanking Vice President Jalloh for his eloquent presentation, President Alassane Ouattara described President Bio's leadership as quintessential of exemplary statesmanship, adding that the fact that he had to dispatch such a high-level delegation was indicative of his commitment to the acceleration and realization of the CLSG project.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Energy of Sierra Leone on Wednesday, November 30, 2021, graced the signing ceremony of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of the CLSG electrification project at the ceremony held at the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy in Abidjan. He reiterated the commitment of the administration of President Julius Maada Bio to expanding the energy space and increasing access to the basic facility.

While expressing his delight at the signing ceremony, Minister Sesay said he was at the ceremony with a sense of appreciation and fulfillment, describing the day as historic and commending the people of Sierra Leone for their patience, support and understanding. The Energy Minister said Côte d'Ivoire has done the subregion proud because it now has the capacity to export electricity to sister countries.

The Director General of the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA), James Rogers signed the PPA for Sierra Leone while the Director General of CI Energies, M. Moumory Sidibe signed for Cote d'Ivoire. The event was also graced by the Ivorian Minister of Mine, Petroleum and Energy, M. Thomas Camara, WAPP Secretary General, M. Siengui Appolinaire KI and the General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG, Mohammed M. Sherif and team.

Earlier on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Vice President of Sierra Leone and delegation paid a courtesy call on the Management of TRANSCO CLSG at its Headquarters in Abidjan. During the visit, Dr. Jalloh thanked the General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG and his management team for the enviable progress made in the implementation of the CLSG project across Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea.

Guinea signs PPA

The Government of the Republic of Guinea has also signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Cote d'Ivoire. The Director General of the Guinean electricity utility (Electricité de Guinée - EDG) Mr. Bankaly Maty signed for Guinea and the Director General of CI Energies, M. Moumory Sidibe signed for Cote d'Ivoire.

With the signing of the agreements, Sierra Leone and Guinea have taken giant steps closer to connecting their cities/towns, communities including homes, hospitals, and schools using the CLSG power line. Both countries sent high-powered delegations to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire recently and negotiated, finalized, and signed the agreements with the Ivorian national utility, CI Energies. The agreement was developed through an ongoing partnership among CLSG countries.

"This is a critical milestone for the project," Mohammed M. Sherif, General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG said.

With the signing of the PPAs, the governments Sierra Leone and Guinea have demonstrated commitment to making sure their citizens receive unimpeded electricity. The two countries called for sustainability in the delivery of the electricity, to which the Minister of Energy of Cote d'Ivoire assured the parties that the electricity being supplied will be stable. It is expected that Liberia will sign the PPA

The PPA represents a big step forward in improving the economies of the two countries. The agreement offers long-term electricity supply agreement between the parties and is a key component that will ensure the viability of TRANSCO CLSG, and jumpstarts trades on the transmission line by beneficiary countries.

The CLSG countries are also in negotiation with TRANSCO CLSG to conclude the Transmission Service Agreements and sign these agreements that will empower to transmit the electricity from Cote d'Ivoire to the other countries.