Liberia: Margibi to Raise U.S.$339k in Liberia Revenue Authority Real Property Tax-Shared Projection

Kakata — Margibi County is expected to get over Three Hundred Thirty-Nine Thousand United States Dollars (US$339K) in what the Liberia Revenue Authority Assistant Commissioner for Real Estate Tax Division, Hon. James A. Jaber; termed as "Real Property tax-shared" projection for the people of the county through the collection of Real Property Tax from the expansion.

The LRA is expected to launch the Real Property Tax Administration Expansion Pilot Project in Kakata City, Margibi County on December 15, 2021.

According to Commissioner Jaber, Six Hundred Seventy-Nine Thousand United States Dollars (US$679K) is projected for the total collection of Real Property tax from Margibi County targeting an estimated Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Ten (8,210) properties to be captured from the exercise as stated during the consultative meeting with local officials and stakeholders in the county.

He noted that the Real Estate Tax Division has been working closely with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the County Superintendent and Local Officials including the people of Margibi County with support from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to ensure that the Real Property Tax is expanded into Margibi County.

"Like we said rightly, there's going to be a revenue sharing of fifty percent (50%) each meaning whatsoever revenue that will be generated as a result of the real property tax collected from the county, fifty percent will be given back to the county and fifty percent will be used for the national government" he asserted.

According to him, from the consultative meetings held with the County Superintendent and Local Officials of Margibi County, the LRA was able to select Tax Agents who will be involved with capturing of properties from the different communities in the electoral districts of Margibi County. "

The Hon. Assistant Commissioner indicated that currently they are preparing for the launch of the pilot project on December 15, 2021 and is certain to pilot this project with robust Tax collections from the Tax Agents in the county.

He stated that out of Eighty-Four (84) Tax Agents, Seventy-Nine (79) of them will be directly engaged with different communities, while four (4) persons will serve as Tax Agents' Heads.

Two of the Tax Agents' Heads will serve in Upper Margibi County while the other two will serve in Lower Margibi County and a Supervisor who will coordinate the process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The four (4) Tax Agents' heads will work closely with the Seventy-Nine (79) Tax Agents including four (4) LRA Enforcement Officers that will coordinate the activities closely with the Local Officials at the county level," he explained.

He said that over the years, the Liberia Revenue Authority has not been able to expand its real property tax in Margibi County and other parts of the counties due to concentration in Montserrado County; specifically, Urban Montserrado; adding that there is a need for LRA to expand to other counties.

"We strongly believe that when we launch and expand the project, there will be an increase in the tax net, as well as boost in revenue for the 2022 budget year; something that could enhance growth.

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. is expected to serve as Chief Launcher along with the Commissioner General of LRA, who is the driver of the pilot project. Also, part of the program will be the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Margibi Legislative Caucus, the Chairman of the Land Authority, the Officer-in-Charge of the Governance Commission and the Director General for LISGIS with several other Ministries, Agencies and Commissions Representatives will grace the occasion.