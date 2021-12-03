Liberia: World Bank Group Announces Support to Government's Decentralization Program - Commits Strong Partnership With MIA

press release

Monrovia — World Bank Country Manager to Liberia Khwima Nthara has expressed the Bank's commitment to a partnership that supports the Decentralization Program.

Mr. Nthara said his institution's support is in line with its Country Partnership Framework (CPF) which seeks to strengthen public institutions, promote infrastructure and good governance, among others.

According to a Press release for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mr. Nthara made the remarks when he paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of Internal Affairs Honorable Varney A. Sirleaf on Thursday, December 2, 2021

The World Bank Country Manager said Decentralization as very important to service delivery.

He said though the Bank is already supporting twenty-six (26) projects in Liberia, the bank will soon carry on a scoping exercise to identify strategic and specific areas to lend support.

"Ministry of Internal Affairs is one of the public institutions we intend to support and we will work with your technicians to identify such areas of need" he added.

The World Bank Country Manager also lauded Minister Sirleaf and team for the level work towards the process of decentralization.

Speaking earlier, Minister Sirleaf provided a full details of the Decentralization program and areas of support including implementation of the Local Government Act of 2018(LGA), peacebuilding efforts, and boundary harmonization. He then gave copies of the LGA along with its Implementation Plan. He spoke of recent efforts along with the Governance Commission for the development of a Revenue Sharing and Ministry of Local Government Bills which have been forwarded to the Presidency for onward submission to the Legislature.

He said though there are challenges, the County Service Centers across the country have proven that decentralization is the most viable way to lift Liberians out of poverty.

Minister Sirleaf noted that his Ministry and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning are currently reviewing some portions of the Public Financial Management Law (PFM) for possible submission for amendment by the Legislature, which according to him, will enhance the effectiveness of the Local Government Act.

Minister Sirleaf thanked the visiting World Bank leader and promised to ensure the partnership benefits Liberians in the counties.