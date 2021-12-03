Africa: Continent's New Covid-19 Cases Surge as Omicron Spreads

WHO Africa Region
At Nizamiye Hospital, a private facility in Abuja, a nurse administers a second Covid-19 dose to a recipient (file photo).
3 December 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — As of December 3, 2021, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  8,683,745 while over 149,576,877 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  223,418 and  8,079,619 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases  2,988,148 and  89,915 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 950,223 ), Tunisia ( 717,908 ), Libya ( 374,821 ), Ethiopia ( 371,803 ), Egypt ( 360,435 ) and Kenya ( 255,260 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map  with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map  with per-country numbers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X