Tunisia: National Census of People With Disabilities in Tunisia to Kick Off in Q1, 2022

Tunis — A national census of people with disabilities in Tunisia will kick off in the first quarter of 2022, Head of the General Social Development Unit at the Social Affairs Ministry Ibrahim Ben Idriss stated on Thursday.

The first phase of the project consists in drafting a breakdown map of people with disabilities in Tunisia, he specified to TAP on the fringes of an international conference held in Tunis.

The census will only involve people with disabilities who are holders of a disability card, in compliance with Decree No.2005-3086 of November 29, 2005, on the creation of regional committees for people with disabilities, setting the disability criteria and the disability card granting conditions, he added.

The official pointed out in this regard, that the disability rate in Tunisia accounts for nearly 4.5% of the whole population.

"The census aims to better orient the programs targeting the social integration of people with disabilities," he indicated.

According to the 2014 General Population Census, Tunisia counts 241,000 people with disabilities, only 45% of whom have a disability card.