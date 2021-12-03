Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Confirms 47 New Infections Thursday

3 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The new cases have increased Nigeria's infection toll to 214,317.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> has said that Nigeria recorded no additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, but said 47 new infections were reported across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The disease centre disclosed this in an update shared on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

According to the centre, the new cases have increased Nigeria's infection toll to 214,317, while the fatality toll remains at 2,978.

The centre added that a total of 207,357 people have been successfully treated and discharged in the country.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Plateau State in the North-central topped the chart with 16 cases.

While the FCT and Rivers State reported eight cases each, Gombe and Kaduna states recorded four cases each.

Also, the duo of Edo and Kano states reported three cases, while Bauchi came last on the log with a single case.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto State reported that it recorded no cases on Thursday.

