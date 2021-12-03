Nigeria: Atiku Has Accepted to Run for 2023 Presidency - NorthEast Group

3 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Gimba Yaya

A political group, North East Business Communities for Atiku 2023, said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accepted their call to join the 2023 presidential race.

The National Chairman and National Coordinator of the group, Abubakar Jibrin and Dr Ali Bappayo Adamu in a statement they jointly signed in Gombe yesterday, said Atiku accepted to run during their recent visit to the state to open the group's state secretariat.

The group said Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election is the best man to win the 2023 poll in view of his wealth of experience in politics, governance and business.

The group said it would purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms for Atiku, when the time comes, lamenting that the North-Eastern part of the country suffered political marginalisation since the demise of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

"We are not doing this for Atiku, but for our region and our country and we are ready to pursue this cause to success," the group said.

It further described the former vice president as a nationalist and detribalized Nigerian.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X