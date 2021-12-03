Nigeria: Atiku Has Accepted to Run for 2023 Presidency - NorthEast Group

A political group, North East Business Communities for Atiku 2023, said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accepted their call to join the 2023 presidential race.

The National Chairman and National Coordinator of the group, Abubakar Jibrin and Dr Ali Bappayo Adamu in a statement they jointly signed in Gombe yesterday, said Atiku accepted to run during their recent visit to the state to open the group's state secretariat.

The group said Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election is the best man to win the 2023 poll in view of his wealth of experience in politics, governance and business.

The group said it would purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms for Atiku, when the time comes, lamenting that the North-Eastern part of the country suffered political marginalisation since the demise of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

"We are not doing this for Atiku, but for our region and our country and we are ready to pursue this cause to success," the group said.

It further described the former vice president as a nationalist and detribalized Nigerian.