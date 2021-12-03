Zimbabwe: Caledonia Mining Lists On Vfex

3 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Gold mining giant Caledonia Mining Corporation Thursday officially listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, making it the third company to list on the foreign currency denominated bourse since its opening last year.

Caledonia, which operates Blanket mine, brings in more than 600 000 shares that are available for Zimbabweans.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the listing ceremony.

After a year of existence, the VFEX has under its listing, SeedCo International, Padenga Holdings and Caledonia.

Mnangagwa said the listing of Caledonia is a sign of confidence investors are placing in the policies implemented by his government.

"The move also demonstrates our commitment towards devolution as the Offshore Financial Service Centre catapults Victoria Falls City from being just a tourist hub to an internationally recognisable offshore financial hub," he said.

