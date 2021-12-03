Cameroon: 2021 World Women's Handball Championship - Cameroon Confronts Russia Today

This will be the opening game of the Lionesses against the European team which could be termed one of the favourites in Group B.

The handball Lionesses of Cameroon will begin their Group B campaign at the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship today Friday December 3, 2021 against the Russian Handball Federation. The game will kick-off at 6 pm at Llíria / Pabellón Polideportivo Pla De L'Arc. This will be the first time both nations will be meeting each other in any international competition. The Russian Handball Federation are opponents to watch out for looking at their past glories. But many years have passed since the generation who won three gold medals in a row between 2005 and 2009. The turmoil regarding their coaching situation may equally be major setback to them. After finishing second at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, RHF changed their coach, with Alexey Alekseev being replaced by Lyudmila Bodnieva, the MVP at the 2015 IHF Women's World Championship, but without a broad experience as a head coach. Several players have also been replaced, including Daria Dmitrieva and Anna Vyakhireva, who have briefly retired from handball after Tokyo 2020. Despite this, the team still has new blood to meet up with challenges.

But what Cameroon team will be meeting this opponent. Though they had difficult times training at home, they can count on their fighting spirit and determination to produce encouraging results. The team of 16 selected players were completed yesterday with the arrival of two goalkeepers Mbeng Noël and Berthe Abiabakon. Karichma Ekoh Kaltoume (Fleury Loiret handball, France) and Pétronie Ateba Engadi (Fanz Yaounde) in the left back are players to watch out for. On the right wing, Clarisse Madjoufang of FAP Yaounde is another eye of Coach Serge Guebogo. The trainer can be confident of Ngouoko Adjani of Dynamique Bokito at the centre.

Worth mentioning is the fact that the delegations present at the competition are obliged to stay in a sanitary bubble. Failure to comply with the rules of the bubble can lead to penalties that can span up till suspension.