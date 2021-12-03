Cameroon: Totalenergies AFCON 2021 - Web Influencers Join the Trend

An Information and Mobilisation Seminar for Web-Influencers took place in Yaounde yesterday December 2, 2021.

Following defamatory campaign and misinformation on social media around the activities of the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, the image of Cameroon is tarnished with false and biased information. This negative activity has as direct consequence a misinformation of national and international opinion, bringing about weak socioeconomic benefits from this major event. It is in this light that an Information and Mobilisation Seminar for Web-Influencers in the context of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa cup of Nations took place in Yaounde yesterday December 2, 2021.

Speaking at the opening, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, President of COCAN, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said in view of limits observed in the handling of the riposte in the face of attacks from social media there is need to bring in the contrition of web influencers who are experts in social media. He called on the participants to make their different platforms avenues the promotion of TotalEnergies AFCON Cameroon 2021. He reiterated the determination of COCAN 2021 to bring necessary institutional support in the implementation of the plan of action which will be drafted at the end of the seminar.

Organised by the Local Organising Committee of the Total AFCON 2021, the seminar brought together web influencers from across the country. The purpose of the workshop was to put in place a coordinated strategy of web influencers in order to make them more committed in the preparation of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Cameroon. The participants were drilled on the challenges and opportunities of organisation of the TotalEnergies AFCON Cameroon 2021, promote the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 through the web.