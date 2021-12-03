Sudan: UNITAMS and UN Push for Democratic Transition

Khartoum / New York — The Head of The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Volker Perthes said that he is still continuing his meetings with political leaders and other stakeholders in order to discuss a return to the democratic constitutional path.

In a post on Twitter, he explained that he met with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, head of the Sudanese Congress Party Omar El Degeir, former Minister of Cabinet Affairs Khaled Omar, and former Sovereignty Council member Siddig Tawir, as well as eastern Sudanese officials and other politicians.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, called on the Sudanese people to support PM Hamdok, to achieve a peaceful transition towards real democracy in Sudan.

Guterres acknowledged in a press conference that the situation is not ideal, but that it can allow the transition to democracy. He appealed to common sense and stressed that questioning this solution would be very dangerous for Sudan.

Mass demonstrations have been taking place in Sudan to condemn the military coup and the political agreement signed between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Commander and coup leader Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and PM Hamdok.

They see the agreement as a continuation of the coup process and the military power grab.