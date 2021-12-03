Egypt: Sisi's Spouse - Persons With Disabilities 'Egypt's Heart, Its Hope' for the Future

3 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Intissar El Sisi, spouse of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, asserted that people with disabilities are the heart of Egypt, its hope and the bright side of its future.

Posting on her twitter account marking the International Day of Disabilities, Mrs Sisi extended her precious greetings to the persons with disabilities and said "You are the heart of Egypt, its hope and its bright side for the future."

"This day is an honest expression on the capabilities and potentials of the persons with disabilities to confront challenges with steadfast will and resolve. They are part and parcel of the nation's fabric" she added.

