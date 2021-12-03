Egypt: Tourism Minister Confers With Spanish Trade, Industry Chambers' Officials

Minister of Tourism Khaled El Anani conferred on Thursday with officials of the Spanish chambers of trade and industry as well as officials of major Spanish tourism agents.

This came on the fringe of the minister's current visit to Madrid to take part in the 114th meeting of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) and the 24th General Assembly of the UNWTO.

Egypt's Ambassador in Madrid Youssef Mekawy, Assistant Tourism Minister for Technical Affairs Yomna El Bahar attended the meeting.

The minister presented a review of the latest achievements in the tourism and antiquities sector over the past phase, asserting the importance of the tourism industry which is a key pillar of the national economy.

He also underlined the state's efforts to resume the tourism movement to Egypt in a safe way in order to guarantee safety and security of the citizens and tourism staff.

Annani also said that five international companies are currently assigned to review condition of health safety in the hotel facilities in Egypt after coordination with the tourism ministries.

MENA