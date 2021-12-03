Egypt: Al Azhar Grand Imam Praises Ties With Kuwait

3 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb praised the strong ties binding Al Azhar institutions with Kuwait in various fields, including the scientific, cultural, humanitarian, and charity ones.

El Tayyeb's comments came during his meeting with Kuwait's Ambassador to Egypt Muhammad Saleh Al-Dhuwaikh, stressing that the GCC country enjoys a special and privileged status among Muslims and Arabs.

For his side, Al-Dhuwaikh stressed that Al Azhar has a prestigious status globally, as it is seen as a center for spreading and teaching the moderate Islam.

The envoys also hailed the strong relations between his country and Al Azhar, as these unique ties serve the interest of the Muslim and Arab nations.

