Egypt: Precautionary Measures, Vaccination Mechanisms to Face Omicron

Precautionary measures against Covid-19, vaccination campaigns as well as monitoring and analyzing the situation technically and scientifically are the necessary mechanisms to face the new Omicron variant, a presidential adviser said Thursday.

"The variants of the Covid-19 will be a lot in the coming period," presidential adviser for health affairs Awad Tag Eddin told Sada El Balad TV.

He called for staying vigilant and cautious and monitoring the situation, pointing out that no accurate information is available on Omicron.

