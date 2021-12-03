Nigeria: Kuda Passes 2m Customer Milestone, Wins Banking Award

3 December 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Egwuatu

Kuda Microfinance Bank has announced that it has passed the two-million customer milestone, just six months after the bank signed up its one-millionth customer.

Kuda has been on a consistent upward trajectory since 2020, growth that the bank credits to aggressive marketing, an improved banking app, and increased adoption of digital banking since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Commenting on the achievement of the Bank,Bradley Want, Head of Growth & Analytics at Kuda said:"Nigerians seem to be more open to skipping the queues and the hassles that come with being at a physical bank. Everyone knows that it can be quite uncomfortable. We're taking advantage of this positive change in perception by being where people are all the time and offering them value they can't ignore."

He added that the digital-led bank was also recently in the news for winning the coveted 'Neobank of the Year' award at the 2021 BusinessDay BAFI (Banking and Financial Institutions) Awards.

According to him " Kuda picked up that prize just weeks after winning the 'In-House Legal Team of the Year' award at the 2021 ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards. The bank's Head of Legal, Dolapo Akinola, also received an individual '40 Under 40' honour at the same event.

On the back of these successes, Kuda has rolled out its independent Visa debit cards, both physical and virtual, with free delivery nationwide."

