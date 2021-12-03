Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala's Football4girls Tournament Kicks Off in Lagos

Over 16 secondary schools and academies across Nigeria will take part.

The 2021 edition of the Asisat Oshoala Football4girls tournament kicked off in style on Thursday at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos.

Over 16 secondary schools and academies across Nigeria are taking part in the three-day tourney, which will also feature a mentorship session, life skills, and medical programme.

Founder of the foundation, Asisat Oshoala expressed excitement following the turnout of the tournament which is in its sixth edition.

The event is proudly sponsored by Emzor Pharmaceutical, UBA Foundation, and Molped sanitary pad.

The winner of the tournament will go home with a huge cash prize plus an opportunity for the MVP to travel abroad for education and studies.

The Super Falcons captain in a recent interview with PREMIUM TIMES explained the drive behind her Foundation which primarily focuses on the girl child.

She said, "I feel really happy with what we are doing, each time we have the programme every year, I sit down on the side to look at the girls, and deep down I know I never had the chance they are enjoying while I was growing up.

"We are doing our bit to change the mentality of the parents about their girl children interested in football.

"We made them see their children can play football and still go to school. This is what majorly obtains in Europe, some of the players we even play against are still in school, so we want that here too.

"I am really happy the Foundation is growing. We've produced a couple of players that have even represented the national team, but we are not making noise about that because we are not preoccupied with seeking attention.

"Our main goal is to see that we create bigger opportunities for these young players," Oshoala added.