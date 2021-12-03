Nigeria: Oldest Kano Kingmaker Dies At 95

3 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

The Sarkin Ban Kano and first Commissioner of Education in Kano Kano state, Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, is dead.

Sources close to the family revealed that the District Head of Dambatta, late Mukhtar Adnan, died in the early hours of Friday.

Early this morning his death was announced by the Dambatta youth group on its social media handle.

According to history, the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi I appointed Mukhtar Adnan as Sarkin Bai in 1954 to succeed his father.

Born in 1926, late Adnan attended Dambatta Elementary School, Kano Middle School and Zaria Clerical School and later started working with the Kano Native Authority where he served in various capacities before his elevation to the position of Sarkin Bai.

Late Sarkin Ban Kano was also a Member of the Federal House of Representatives during the first Republic and was also appointed the first Kano State Commissioner for Education in 1968.

Adnan was the longest serving member of the Kano Emirate Council since the establishment of the Emirate in the 19th century.

He served for 63 years as District, Councilor and Kingmaker.

He participated in the selection of Emir of Kano Muhammadu Inuwa (1963), Emir of Kano Ado Bayero (1963-2014), Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II (2014-) and the current Kano state Emir Aminu Ado Bayero in 2020.

A family source told Daily Trust that his funeral prayer will hold later on Friday though no specific time was given.

