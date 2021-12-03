Namibia: Dunn Appointed As Second Deputy BoN Governor

History is being made. The Bank of Namibia will now have two deputy governors, and president Hage Geingob has appointed the Financial Intelligence Centre head, Leonie Dunn, as the second deputy governor of the Bank of Namibia.

He also reappointed the current governor Johannes !Gawaxab (65) for a period of five years, confirmed state press secretary Alfredo Hengari.

Ebson Uanguta, the current deputy governor of the bank, has also been reappointed for a period of five years.

Dunn's appointment comes at a time when more women have taken up space in the once male-dominated industry. The commercial banking space has already changed - and women head many of the big banks in the country.

These new appointments come just a day after !Gawaxab refused to comment on his future with the bank.

This week, while launching the bank's new strategy for 2022 to 2024, !Gawaxab hinted that he would like two deputies, of which one should preferably be female.

The move to have two deputies comes while the bank is reportedly restructuring and reshuffling senior management, said !Gawaxab at the launch.

"The board of the bank has approved changes to the organisational structure of the bank, which will take effect on 1 January 2022. Towards this end, a series of senior-level staff appointments effective 1 January 2022 will soon be announced," he said.

Expanding on this, !Gawaxab also said he does not any longer need two advisers like the previous governor, preferring to stick to one instead.