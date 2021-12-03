Namibia: Fatal Street Shooting Was Senseless, Says Judge

Helao Ndjaba was simply a curious bystander who witnessed a verbal argument in a Windhoek street when he ended up being murdered ruthlessly and senselessly.

"He did not deserve to lose his life for simply being at the public road. Nor does any other road user," judge Claudia Claasen remarked in the Windhoek High Court yesterday, before sentencing senior ministry of home affairs official Likius Valombola to an effective prison term of 14 years over the killing of Ndjaba.

Judging from Valombola's response after he had been involved in a verbal altercation with people whose stationary car was blocking one of the lanes of a street in the Okuryangava area of Windhoek, his patience ran out in seconds and his temper spiralled out of control, Claasen said.

Although he testified at length during his trial, the court was not told what had caused him to become so uncontrollably angry that he fired the shots which fatally injured Ndjaba, the judge noted.

"What is clear is that this lack of control or anger manifested in an unreasonable and brutal manner," Claasen continued.

She also remarked: "It is unfortunate that [Valombola] opted to resort to the use of a firearm to resolve an oral argument. That act unfortunately brought about profoundly severe consequences."

For Ndjaba, the consequence was his death in a Windhoek hospital on 28 May 2018, 10 days after he had been shot twice in the head. Ndjaba died at the age of 25.

For Valombola (57), the consequences include a sentence of 18 years' imprisonment, of which four years are suspended for a period of five years, which Claasen imposed yesterday.

Claasen declared Valombola unfit to possess a firearm for a period of five years, starting from the date of his release from prison, as well, and declared the pistol which he used in the shooting as forfeited to the state.

Valombola has been the commissioner for refugees in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security since 2015. He was previously a teacher and also the principal of a school at Ruacana.

During his trial, Valombola claimed he only fired warning shots into the air with a .22 pistol in reaction to a perceived threat from a group of people who he said were aggressively banging on the side of a car in which he and his family were at Okuryangava during the evening of 18 May 2018.

Claasen rejected his version, though, when she convicted him of murder - although committed without a direct intention to kill - near the end of October.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The judge concluded that Valombola had been reckless when he fired the shots while annoyed about the perceived arrogance of a group of young people who refused to move their car out of a street in which their vehicle was blocking one lane.

During the sentencing, she noted that Valombola apologised to the family of Ndjaba, who was a former student union leader, and to society, and that he expressed sincere remorse about the shooting.

She also said she was taking into account that he is a breadwinner to many dependants in his family and that he told the court his family would face devastating financial consequences if he is sent to prison. However, a lengthy term of imprisonment is inescapable, Claasen stated.

Defence lawyers Sisa Namandje and Nambili Mhata represented Valombola during the trial.

State advocate Ethel Ndlovu prosecuted.