Nigeria: Lawyer Arraigned for Allegedly Faking Judgment in Nasarawa

Lafia — A Makurdi Based Lawyer, Mr. Okpale Ojikpa, was yesterday arraigned before a Nasarawa State Chief Magistrate Court III, sitting in Lafia, for allegedly using false evidence in court, contrary to Section 161 of the Penal Code against the Nasarawa State Government.

The suspect, who was remanded for 48 hours at the Lafia Correctional facility, was also accused of presenting false statement in declaration, which is by law receivable as evidence, contrary to Section 164 of the Penal Code.

The lawyer was arraigned in court after an arrest warrant issued that compeled him to appear in person as enshrined in the Nasarawa State Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

The counsel to the Nasarawa State Government, who doubled as the lead counsel, Egye Usman Aliyu, said the records before the court showed that Mr. Okpale used fake court judgments to obtain Garnishee Orders on the accounts of the state government, which contravened section 161 and section 164 of the Penal Code.

Aliyu applied to the court that the particulars of the complaint be read out to the suspect, to appraise him of why he was in court, adding that the judgment Ojikpa was alleging was a continued case, and has been determined at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking further on the matter, Aliyu said that Ojikpa illegally obtained orders from the court on several occasions, which is considered to be fraud contrary to Section 163 of the panel code.

According to the state counsel, "the nature of the offence carries a jail term of seven years, and should Ojikpa be released bail, there is likelihood that he will continue with the threats against the state government.

The Lead Counsel to the Defendant, Ucha P. Ulegede, applied for bail to enable his client carefully peruse the document for defense.The presiding Magistrate, Mr. Emmanuel Jatau, granted bail to Ojikpa and adjoined the case till January 16, 2022, for hearing, with a bail bond of N1 million and one surety in like some who must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

It will be recalled that Ojikpa, who is alleged to be acting on behalf of a segment of some group of pensioners, had filed a notice of appeal and a motion seeking an interlocutory injunction to restrain banks from allowing the Nasarawa State Government to access its accounts.