Nigeria: Police Arrest 13 Suspects for Attack On APC Governorship Campaign Office in Kano

Kano — Kano State Police Command has confirmed an attack on the campaign office of Senator Barau Jibril, representing Kano North Senatorial District in the state.

Jibril, who is gunning for Kano gubernatorial position, had parted ways with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led APC faction and joined Senator Ibrahim Shekarau's side.

Also, a High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday sacked the Ganduje-backed APC leadership and affirmed the Shekarau-led exco.

However, yesterday hundreds of thugs, holding dangerous weapons, invaded the campaign office of Senator Jibril, situated along Maiduguri Road and vandalized it.

pokesman of the command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said in a statement that on receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Sama'ila Shu'aibu Dikko, raised and instructed teams of Operation Puff Adder to move to the scene, restore normalcy and arrest the culprits.

Haruna, a deputy superintendent of Police (DSP) said 13 suspects had been arrested, adding that weapons and other items were recovered.

Items recovered include: 34 dangerous weapons, 23 Clubs, two gallons of suspected petroleum, one parcel and 30 pieces of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.

Other exhibition recovered include 24 sachets of Diazepam tablets, four pieces of Red Sun Solution, one mobile phone, two ceiling fans and a bunch of charms.

Kiyawa stated that normalcy was immediately restored and the situation brought under control. Investigation has commenced and suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

"The CP warns that criminals will have no hiding place in Kano State.They are advised to either repent or leave the State completely. Otherwise, they will be arrested and face the full wrath of Law. He thanked the good people of Kano State for their prayers, encouragement, continuous support and cooperation.

" He urged residents to pray for the State, the Nation and report incidents to the nearest Police Station and not to take laws into their hands. Rigorous patrol and raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State, as the Command will sustain the ongoing "Operation Puff Adder,", he stated.