Nigeria: Fondcup Queen, Kasi Usani, to Spread Love, Kindness in Niger Delta

Winner of the just 2021/2022 edition of the Face of the Niger Delta Pageant (FONDCUP), Kasi Usani is set to spread kindness, love and preach peace in the Niger Delta region as part of her pet project during her one year reign as the face of FONDCUP.

Speaking during a press conference where she revealed her plans for the year, Usani who said the platform meant a lot to her, noted that it will help her achieve her dreams, one of which has always been to help the young girls in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking on why she chose to spread love and kindness, she explained that the Niger Delta region has constantly experienced the issue of insecurity, due to certain unrest at various times and that she had the believe that once every individual is kind to one another, by showing love to one another, there would be peace in the various communities in the Niger Delta.

"So, once I preach kindness to the people and they understand what kindness means and what it can bring to us as a region, there will be peace amongst us", she noted.

Usani who said she will be sharing sanitary towels which, an act she described as her own act of kindness to the people of Niger Delta, added that her pet project as the FONDCUP Queen and Kindness Ambassador 2021/2022 is to spread kindness, preach peace and show love to the Niger Delta people through enlightenment campaign, empowerment programmes and events that would also unite the Niger Delta people.

"Also, it has always been my dream to provide sanitary towels to young girls in the Niger Delta, especially those in the rural areas and slums who can't afford sanitary towels."

"I have tried to carry out research in my own little way and what I found was really overwhelming and heart-breaking.

"Young girls use rags as sanitary pads and most of them contract infections due to their poor menstrual hygiene during their monthly cycle," she noted.

She appealed to firms and manufactures of sanitary towels as well as government at all levels to support her campaign project.

CEO, Face of the Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant, Elizabeth Efe Era said her aim is to empower young women within the Niger Delta region to be self-reliant as well as foster peace and unity in the region.