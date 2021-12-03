Nigeria: Infantino, NFF Board Felicitate With Pinnick On Birthday

President of world football-governing body FIFA, Mr Gianni Infantino, has showered encomiums on the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick as the latter marked his birthday anniversary on Wednesday, 1st December 2021.

"This past year, which has presented us with many challenges, has nevertheless shown and highlighted the exemplary unity and solidarity of the football world, and I can only reiterate my sincere thanks to you for your efforts, work and contribution within the FIFA Council," Infantino wrote in a letter personally signed by him to a fellow Member of the FIFA Council.

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, which Pinnick has led brilliantly for the past seven years and two months, also heaped plaudits on the debonair and formidable administrator as he celebrated on Wednesday.

General Secretary of the NFF and Secretary to the Board, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said Pinnick has demonstrated exemplary leadership and remains one of the most innovative and energetic leaders that Nigeria Football has seen in a long time.