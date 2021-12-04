Zimbabwe: Summer Series Dates Adjusted

ORGANISERS of the Zimbabwe Summer Series have adjusted the dates for the annual motorcycling event so that they meet the lockdown measures put in place.

The season-ending motocross event was initially set to start on December 8 with Supercross but it now revs off on December 10.

It will run until December 12 at Donnybrook Park Raceway, the home of motorsport in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Summer Series is organised by the Bogwheelers Club.

"Due to the new Covid protocols in place in the country and after many discussions and lots of investigation and seeking advice, we have decided to cancel the Wednesday (December 8) night Supercross and do a day time Supercross on the Saturday in its place to try and allow for the racing time without curfew hanging over our heads," said the organisers in their communication to their members.

This follows the tightening of curfew, which is now 9pm to 6am.

The Zimbabwe Summer Series will start on Friday, December 10 instead of December 8 with the Supercross event starting at 2:30pm.

On day two, the race takes off at 12noon and the annual event wraps up on December 12 with motocross that gets underway in the morning.

Registration is on December 7.

This year's Zimbabwe Summer Series is now going to feature local riders only since participants from outside the country are no longer coming due to the tightened lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Everyone entering Zimbabwe have to undergo a 10-day quarantine and with the event closer, the foreign riders would not make it here in time to meet all the requirements.

Participants were expected from Zambia, South Africa and the UK.

Speaking to The Herald on Thursday, secretary of the Bogwheelers Club, which runs motocross in the country, under Motorsport Zimbabwe, Jamie Kerwin, confirmed that it will now be an all-local riders competition.

"The tightened lockdown measures have obviously been a blow. Sadly due to the quarantine being put in place, no outside riders will be attending this year," said Kerwin.

They were expecting 10 riders from Zambia, among them to be part of the annual event and they were going to race in different classes that include the 85cc, MX3 and Masters.

Zambia's seasoned rider Dale Holliday was expected to lead his counterparts from that country. He had confirmed his participation before this week's developments.

England-based rider Tyler Mabika was expected to grace the event but is no longer coming as well due to the same reasons.

The 14-year-old was looking forward to compete in his home country but will have to wait for another opportunity.

Kerwin said restrictions on the numbers of spectators that can attend sporting events have also affected their events since their competitions rely on support from spectators.